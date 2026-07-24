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Nashville man arrested on rape, child exploitation charges involving teen boy

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man was arrested on rape and sexual exploitation of a minor charges after an investigation revealed that he was having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy, according to police.

Shaun Medley, 40, was arrested at his Brick Church Pike apartment Thursday following an investigation that started when another man reported that inappropriate photos of the boy were shared on a Google account between the man and Medley, according to a release.

Police say the boy's mother told detectives that the boy and Medley met on a dating app and had been seeing each other for six months. The boy was at the apartment where Medley was arrested.

Medley is jailed on $60,000 bond on charges of aggravated statutory rape and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

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