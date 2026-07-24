Nashville man charged with aggravated arson after roommate critically injured in house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gary Murray Jr., 67, was charged Friday with aggravated arson in connection with a Thursday morning house fire on Meharry Boulevard.

Witnesses told investigators Murray started the fire in an attempt to kill a woman who was with him, according to Metro Nashville police. Neither Murray nor the woman was there when firefighters arrived shortly after 8 a.m.

Fire crews found Murray’s two male roommates inside. One suffered smoke inhalation, while the other, a 65-year-old man, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Burn Unit with life-threatening injuries.

TITANS Unit detectives found Murray Thursday afternoon and arrested him on an unrelated warrant. During an interview, police said he admitted setting his bed on fire while the woman was lying in it to force her to leave.

Additional charges are expected.