Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
50  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Nashville man dies after SUV crashes into tree on Highway 100

police_generic
Canva
police_generic
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said 69-year-old Robert Gerald was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain west on Highway 100 around 12:10 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the SUV crossed the double yellow lines near Old Hickory Boulevard and left the roadway.

The SUV then crashed head-on into a tree.

Gerald, who police said was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said there were no indications of impairment at the scene.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Remembering Memphis legend Prince Mongo

Every night, Forrest Sanders brings us stories showcasing the best of humanity. This story profiles, perhaps, Tennessee's most eccentric resident who made an impact on an aspiring journalist. I'm always in awe of Forrest's storytelling; I truly appreciated his vulnerability with this one.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!