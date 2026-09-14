Nashville man dies after SUV crashes into tree on Highway 100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to Metro Nashville police.
Police said 69-year-old Robert Gerald was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain west on Highway 100 around 12:10 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the SUV crossed the double yellow lines near Old Hickory Boulevard and left the roadway.
The SUV then crashed head-on into a tree.
Gerald, who police said was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.
Police said there were no indications of impairment at the scene.
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