Nashville man dies after SUV crashes into tree on Highway 100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said 69-year-old Robert Gerald was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain west on Highway 100 around 12:10 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the SUV crossed the double yellow lines near Old Hickory Boulevard and left the roadway.

The SUV then crashed head-on into a tree.

Gerald, who police said was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said there were no indications of impairment at the scene.