Nashville mayor moves to use eminent domain to block data center next to Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced Monday he will file legislation to use eminent domain to stop construction of a proposed data center next to the Nashville Zoo.

Eminent domain is the government's power to take private property for public use with fair market compensation. O'Connell said the move comes in response to concerns from neighbors, families and zoo supporters.

"I heard from neighbors, families, zoo supporters and people from across the city," O'Connell said. "I share those concerns about the proposed use of this property. I'm filing condemnation legislation that would allow Metro to acquire the property next to the zoo for public use."

The announcement follows months of pushback from neighbors and zoo advocates. Last week, Metro's Planning Commission backed new restrictions that could pause data center construction near the zoo.

DC BLOX says it has already purchased the land for the facility. Company attorney Doug Sloan argues the design will limit noise, reduce water use and avoid extra costs, and that the project will move forward regardless of new laws.

The proposed site is in Councilmember Courtney Johnston's district. Johnston called eminent domain "a tool" and praised how government and the community have come together to explore ways to stop the project.

The Nashville Zoo celebrated the mayor's announcement, calling it "a huge win" for families.

Nashville Zoo Is encouraged by the news that Mayor Freddie O’Connell is planning to evoke eminent domain in an effort to thwart the data center from being built next to our Zoo.



According to the eminent domain plan, Metro would condemn the MarketStreet property, purchase it at fair market value and then use it in a way that benefits the public. This would be a huge win for the families in this community and Nashville Zoo.



As the Mayor said, Metro has a legitimate need for this property. We hope that involving Metro Parks will be part of the ongoing conversations.



We are asking the public to please encourage your council members to support the Mayor's effort and continue the push behind new legislation to regulate all data centers as seen in BL2026-1391. The next public hearing on these important matters is on July 7th at 6pm at 1 Public House.



Nashville Zoo

DC BLOX contends many fears about the project are unfounded, stressing the facility is not an AI factory and saying it can address community concerns.

There continues to be misinformation shared in the public about the DC BLOX project in Nashville and we are proceeding in our efforts to meet with city officials, zoo leaders, and community members to discuss their concerns and to find a favorable resolution.





This project is not an AI factory, as some fear. No noise will be generated above existing ambient sound levels on the site and we are confident we can design solutions to address all other concerns raised.”



DC BLOX

The condemnation legislation will head to Metro Council. A public hearing on the proposed data center and related legislation is scheduled for July 7.

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