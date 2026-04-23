Nashville mayor signs rezoning for East Bank scrapyard redevelopment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell on Thursday signed legislation rezoning the longtime East Bank scrapyard site into Downtown Code, advancing plans to redevelop the 47-acre property into a new mixed-use riverfront neighborhood.

City leaders said the vote incorporates the site, known as The East Bend, into the broader Imagine East Bank vision for redevelopment across the Cumberland River.

“This is a defining moment for Nashville's East Bank and for our city's future,” O’Connell said in a statement. “Nashville has been dreaming for decades of something more than a riverfront scrapyard.”

Developers said early plans include housing, neighborhood retail, public green space, entertainment and cultural amenities. Project leaders also said they are in discussions about creating what would be Nashville’s first dedicated children’s museum.

The rezoning vote comes as broader East Bank plans have faced ongoing debate over timing, infrastructure and transportation priorities. Earlier reporting by NewsChannel 5 Investigates found questions about shifting construction timelines for parts of the East Bank vision, while another report examined disagreements over whether East Bank Boulevard should be built with four or six lanes as leaders weigh walkability, transit access and traffic needs.

With the rezoning complete, the project next moves into detailed planning, design and continued community engagement.

For future project updates, planning details and announcements, you can visit The East Bend’s official website.