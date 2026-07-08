Nashville mechanic still rebuilding engines and working full time, celebrates 95th birthday Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At 95 years old, John Larkin is still showing up to work every day — and he wouldn't have it any other way.

Larkin, a mechanic known around the shop as "Papa John," spent his 95th birthday at one of his favorite places in the world to work.

"Papa John is what they call me," Larkin said.

The staff at USA Motor & Machine in Nashville brought in lunch and a cake to celebrate his birthday Tuesday.

While the income is undoubtedly a plus, he's there by choice.

"I just enjoy it — it keeps your mind occupied, keeps you out of trouble. Some of it...now some of it you can't help," Larkin said.

He has been fixing cars since 1955.

He started working with USA Motor and Machine in Nashville when he was pushing 80.

He has had a few more trips around the sun than his co-workers, but the camaraderie at the shop stays in high gear.

"I got 3 wonderful lady bosses, couldn't ask for no better," Larkin said.

Co-worker Michael Kelly said Papa John isn't shy about sharing his decades of hard-earned knowledge.

"If I got a question, he's the one I go to; he's the master book," Kelly said.

Larkin is a member of the Nashville Speedway Hall of Fame and rebuilds five engines a week — especially fast cars.

"It's going in a Camaro," Larkin said.

He has two daughters and a granddaughter, but has seen life's losses too.

"My wife passed away in 2014," Larkin said.

While many spend their golden years slowing down, Larkin is still rolling along.

"I ain't never found nothin I like any better," Larkin said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com