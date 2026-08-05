Nashville Metro Council advances bill to limit police drone use amid public safety debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 5-month-old boy is safe and his mother is in custody after Nashville Metro Police used a drone to help locate them in the Old Hickory area.

Police say Heather Davis, 39, refused to surrender her son, Rylan Lewis, following a court order. A relative later reported Davis had shown up at their home. Metro Nashville Police Department deployed a drone — part of its Drone as First Responder trial program — to monitor the home until officers arrived.

The recent case is one example of how MNPD has used drones to help locate missing people and assist investigations. But a proposal moving through Metro Council could place new limits on how and when Metro agencies can use the technology.

Metro Council approved on first reading Tuesday, August 4, a bill creating stricter rules for surveillance technology, including drones. The ordinance would require council approval and a public hearing for routine or long-term drone operations. It would also limit emergency drone deployments to 30 consecutive days without additional council approval.

The proposal could affect other Metro agencies beyond police, including Nashville Fire and the Office of Emergency Management.

MNPD Chief John Drake has been a vocal opponent of the bill. In a letter to council members, Drake warned the proposal could limit drone use in situations including missing person searches, crash scene mapping, hazardous materials incidents, crowd safety at special events, and tactical emergencies.

"The public safety value of this tool cannot be understated," Drake wrote. "The failure to utilize drones in situations where it could save officer and citizen lives would be negligent at best, reckless at worst."

"Drones don't have to deal with traffic; they can get to a scene and give you all the information that you need quickly," Drake said.

The temporary Drone as First Responder program, based in Madison, has helped officers respond to kidnappings, track robbery suspects, and investigate shootings since late May.

"Just being able to respond to situations that are evolving, some dangerous. You can see suspect dynamics. You can see maybe where weapons are being hidden. You can see victim locations," Drake said.

Drake says MNPD does not use drones for mass surveillance and notes the department has used drones for nearly two decades. He pointed to other cities and institutions already using the technology.

"Las Vegas, Oklahoma, Charlotte, Boston, Prince George's County, all over the country, people are using them, even locally with Mt. Juliet and Vanderbilt," Drake said.

Supporters of the ordinance say it would protect privacy and increase transparency around government surveillance technology. They argue drones and other surveillance tools could be misused without stronger oversight.

If approved, police could still use drones during emergencies, including active shooters, hostage situations, natural disasters, and declared states of emergency.

Drake also noted in his letter that the bill would not stop the current Madison drone trial because it is expected to conclude before the ordinance could receive final approval.

The ordinance still needs two more Metro Council votes before it can become law.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com