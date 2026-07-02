Nashville Metro Parks celebrates National Park and Recreation Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Metro Parks is marking National Park and Recreation Month with a full lineup of events throughout July, from Independence Day celebrations to a new park grand opening.

July 4th festivities will be spread across several Metro Parks locations. The 20th Annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Park. 'Prelude to the Fourth' and 'Let Freedom Sing!' events are scheduled throughout the day July 3-4 in and around Riverfront Park.

South Nashville's new Mariposa Park will officially open to the public on July 11.

On July 18, Metro Parks, Greenways for Nashville, and the Greenways Commission invite trail and greenway users to the Stones River Greenway at J. Percy Priest Dam at 10 a.m.

Other events throughout the month include the Full Moon Pickin' Party on July 24 at Warner Park Nature Center, the Cornelia Airpark Concert Series on July 25 at Cornelia Fort Airpark, weekly Big Band Dances on Saturday evenings at Centennial Park, full moon hikes, sunset critter-spotting hikes, Junior Naturalist programs, and Nature Storytime programs.

A full list of events can be found at nashville.gov/departments/parks/events.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.