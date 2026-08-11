Nashville Metro Social Services launches two new initiatives for residents facing food insecurity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Metro Social Services announced two new initiatives addressing food insecurity.

MSS will partner with the Scarritt Bennett Center and Greater St. John M.B. Church to host events to feed the community.

Starting on August 16, MSS will partner with the Scarritt Bennett Center to host "Sunday Dinner" at the SBC on 18th Ave. S. This event will provide a hot meal option for individuals and families facing food insecurity. Attendees can dine in or take a meal to go. Reservations can be made by calling the SBC at 615-880-1606. Reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday.

Additionally, MSS and Greater St. John M.B. Church will begin hosting "Hope & Help Community Connect." Every third Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m., Nashville residents facing financial barriers can get on-site assistance from MSS case managers at the church on 26th Ave. N. A limited supply of free food boxes will also be available at these events.

MSS says it has fed more than 6,000 families this year through the end of June and hopes these events will continue to help feed residents and address issues caused by financial strain.