Nashville mother mourns 16-year-old son shot after football game, calls for justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville mother is grieving the loss of her 16-year-old son after he was shot following a football game in North Nashville, and she is now speaking publicly for the first time — pleading for answers and justice.

Police say Cameron Frierson was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Herman Street and 25th Avenue North. Officers found him in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

His mother, Brittany Frierson, remembered her son as someone who brought joy to everyone around him.

"It's gonna be okay, like, that's his favorite line to me," Brittany Frierson said.

She described Cameron as a teenager who made people laugh easily and lived with a lighthearted spirit.

"He had no ill intentions in his heart for nobody in this world," Frierson said.

Cameron loved his family and fashion, and dreamed big about his future. His mother says he wanted to go to college, attend HVAC school and eventually build a business of his own.

"He was a good kid. He was not involved in the streets," She said.

His mother believes her son was targeted at random.

"It could have been somebody else's son. They were looking at whether it was my son or not. They were looking to harm someone that night," Frierson said.

The loss has left the family devastated.

"I just have a lot of regret, not spending more time with him. Not kissing him more, not holding him more, not hugging him more."

Frierson says the fight for justice is about protecting other families from the same heartbreak.

"That's not okay. Everybody should be able to live safely," Frierson said.

"I don't want nobody else's parents, siblings, community, everything you have to keep going through this," Frierson said.

She is urging anyone with information — no matter how small — to come forward.

"It wasn't just gonna be my child, and it's not; they're not gonna stop. They're not going to stop if we don't lock them up. They're not gonna stop," she said.

Police say witnesses reported the gunfire came from a white sedan with tinted windows. The motive remains under investigation and no suspect has been identified. Homicide detectives are pursuing strong leads in the open and active investigation.

Family and friends are meeting this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Watkins Park to remember Cameron.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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