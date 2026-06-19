Nashville motorcyclist killed in I-24 crash near Harding Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman was killed Friday morning after losing control of her motorcycle on Interstate 24 East near the Harding Place entrance ramp, according to Metro Nashville police.

Jessica F. Turner, 34, died at the scene.

Police said Turner was riding a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when she entered the I-24 East ramp from Harding Place just after 10 a.m.

Witnesses told investigators the motorcycle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed and at one point went into the grassy area beside the roadway.

When the motorcycle came back onto the pavement, Turner lost control, according to police.

Investigators believe the motorcycle went down and slid into the path of a Toyota Sequoia traveling on I-24 East. Turner and the motorcycle were then struck by the SUV.

Police said part of the motorcycle also hit a minivan, causing damage.

The drivers of the SUV and minivan stopped and remained at the scene. No one in either vehicle was injured.

MNPD said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. Investigators found no signs of impairment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.