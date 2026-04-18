Nashville neighbors demand road safety changes after pedestrian and biker deaths

Following a recent crash, and the deaths of 27 walkers and bikers on Nashville's roads last year, according to Walk Bike Nashville, neighbors are demanding change to improve pedestrian safety.

Residents gathered for Neighborhood Safety Day to discuss their fears and frustrations with city leaders. Representatives from the Nashville Department of Transportation answered questions and noted problem areas across the city.

Alisha Haddock with the community organization Neighbor 2 Neighbor said the event provided a space for open, frank, and supportive conversations.

"A lot of times we think we’re not being heard and decisions are being made without the neighbors or community voice," Haddock said.

Neighbors used the event to process the pedestrian deaths in their communities.

"We are losing community members, people we know and love. Our families are suffering because we are losing our loved ones," Haddock said.

Natalie Raver-Goldsby, who moved to Nashville from New York City, said navigating the roads in her own neighborhood causes apprehension.

"It really feels hostile," Raver-Goldsby said. "I know I’m on the sidewalk, but feeling a car go past you within two feet at like 50 miles an hour, 40 miles an hour, is still like really scary."

Raver-Goldsby noted how much time she spends in her car and how it affects her well-being.

"I noticed I talked to my neighbors when I’m walking in the neighborhood. I’m less angry if I’m walking to places," she said.

Other residents echoed the fear of walking and biking in the city.

"Oh yeah, it's a lot of trepidation, apprehensive," one resident said.

"They're not trying to get hit. It's not convenient for them to walk," another resident said.

"It’s very enclosed. I don’t feel connected with people in the same respect," a neighbor said.

City leaders at the event today explained that neighborhoods can apply for traffic calming methods, such as installing speed bumps. However, officials noted they must prioritize projects based on several different criteria.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

