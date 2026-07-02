Nashville neighbors rally against data center planned near the zoo, urging company to back out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of neighbors rallied outside Market Street Enterprises on Thursday afternoon, urging the company to abandon its deal with DC BLOX — the company planning to build a data center near the Nashville Zoo.

Neighbors, city leaders and zoo officials have all voiced opposition to the project. Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell has filed legislation that would attempt to acquire the property for public use through eminent domain. NewsChannel 5 has learned the zoo, the mayor's office and DC BLOX met on Thursday morning for the first time.

Protesters say they are concerned about possible environmental and health impacts — not only for the animals at the zoo, but also for people living in South Nashville.

Will Thompson, who lives three blocks from the zoo, said:

"Businesses will close. It's gonna kill the neighborhood. My family is going to move, and we're doing everything we can just to protect our home... We need to make our voices heard."

Maddison, a Nashville resident, said:

"The zoo is like a really great resource for conservation, and so that will obviously impact the animals, but also the community there too. There will be just a constant hum of noise pollution, and then beyond the annoyance, air pollution, wasted water — that's huge with these AI data centers. They use an enormous amount of water, so just really concern for not only the animals, but the community surrounding it."

DC BLOX says the deal to buy the property has already closed. NewsChannel 5 reached out to Market Street Enterprises to confirm that and to get a response to the protest, but have not heard back.

A DC BLOX spokesperson said:

"There continues to be misinformation shared in the public about the DC BLOX project in Nashville, and we are proceeding in our efforts to meet with city officials, zoo leaders and community members to discuss their concerns and to find a favorable resolution."

DC BLOX has previously said the facility would support growing technology and infrastructure needs in the region and that the company plans to work with community leaders throughout the process.

Permits for the DC BLOX data center are still awaiting approval.

Metro Council is expected to take a second vote on two pieces of legislation during public hearings on Tuesday, July 7. One would create a temporary moratorium on new data centers, while the other would add restrictions — including preventing data centers from being built near schools, churches and zoos in Davidson County. The legislation on zoning changes and the moratorium are expected to be the final items in the public hearing section.

Metro is also implementing a ticketed system for those planning to speak because of the large crowd expected. Tickets will be available on the second floor of the courthouse starting at 5 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com