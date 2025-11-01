Nashville neighbors turn Halloween into community giving opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halloween in Nashville's Sylvan Park neighborhood is taking on a new meaning this year, as residents combine traditional trick-or-treating with community service to help families facing food insecurity.

While elaborate decorations and full-size candy bars still draw crowds of costumed children, some homeowners are asking visitors to bring more than just Halloween spirit to their doorsteps.

Leah Monica has placed a cooler on her front porch, encouraging neighbors and trick-or-treaters to drop off non-perishable food items that will be donated to a local food pantry.

"We thought what a great opportunity to ask neighbors who want to participate to give in some way, to open up and say, 'hey drop some food, some non-perishables that can be given out,'" Monica said.

The response from the community has been immediate and enthusiastic.

"Neighbors are very excited to do anything they can, which is so lovely to come together and provide for our neighbors," Monica said.

Meanwhile, Rusty Holman continues the neighborhood's reputation for Halloween excellence with his elaborate display featuring a life-size Iron Man, skeletons, cauldrons and plenty of candy. Learning from last year's near candy shortage, Holman has doubled his stash and increased his toy supply by 50%.

"The house got marked so we know there will be some memory of last year, so we doubled on the toys, we're 50% up on the candy," Holman said.

His house has become legendary among local trick-or-treaters, who spread word about the best stops throughout the neighborhood.

"They've got ducks. They've got glow rings," excited children can be heard telling each other.

For Holman, the elaborate setup serves a simple purpose.

"It's really about making people smile. It's parents as kids and it's about a wow," Holman said.

The combination of traditional Halloween fun with community service reflects the neighborhood's character.

"Halloween in Sylvan Park is unmatched," Monica said.

As darkness falls and hundreds of trick-or-treaters make their rounds, Monica expects her front porch cooler to fill with donations that will help local families.

"Every little bit helps and everyone can help in any way," she said.

This Halloween, the neighborhood proves that treats can do more than satisfy a sweet tooth – they can help make food insecurity a little less scary for families in need.

If you want to help we are continuing our Hunger Can't Wait campaign. So far, we've helped raise more than $300,000 to help families in need.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

