Nashville nonprofit is packing millions of diapers for families who can't afford to keep up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For families living paycheck to paycheck, keeping enough diapers on hand can be a constant financial struggle.

Brandi Jack, CEO of Nashville Diaper Connection, knows that firsthand.

"So, I have to buy the smallest pack, which means I'm spending the most on each individual diaper," Jack said.

It is a challenge that Nashville Diaper Connection has been working to address since 2013.

This year, the Middle Tennessee nonprofit expects to distribute about 4.5 million diapers — enough to help roughly 8,000 babies across the region.

"There's rural, there's urban, there's suburban," Jack said. "There's also a lot of poverty in Nashville."

The need, Jack said, is not limited to any one neighborhood or income level.

When families run short on diapers, the consequences go beyond inconvenience.

"And so, then you get diaper rashes and you get infections and you have upset babies," Jack said.

To keep up with demand, the organization relies heavily on volunteers. Jack said roughly 10 volunteer groups come through the warehouse each week.

"We have about 10 volunteer groups a week that come through our volunteer space," Jack said.

For some of those volunteers, the mission is personal.

Renee Watkins, program manager at Nashville Diaper Connection, said she once faced the same financial pressures the organization now helps others navigate.

"I was broke and I remember like trying to figure out how I was gonna like pay bills and get diapers and live, you know," Watkins said.

Now she is part of a team helping other parents avoid some of those same struggles.

Volunteer Coordinator Derricka Davis said the work has given her a deeper appreciation for the challenges many families quietly face.

"Doing this work shows not everybody is privileged in that way. So it definitely hit home for me," Davis said.

Nashville Diaper Connection is always looking for more volunteers, donors, and community partners.