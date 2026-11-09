Nashville pedicab driver indicted for murder in 2025 downtown shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville pedicab driver has been indicted for second-degree murder more than a year after fatally shooting a 23-year-old man during an argument over a fare outside Bridgestone Arena.

Christopher Jones, 22, turned himself in to the Metro Nashville Police Department on Monday after a Davidson County grand jury concluded the Oct. 18, 2025, shooting was not legally justified and Jones did not act in self-defense.

According to police, the victim and his friends were visiting from Memphis when they took two pedicabs back to their hotel.

During the ride, one of the man's friends argued with a driver over the fare, prompting both pedicabs to stop outside Bridgestone Arena.

Police said Jones, who was driving the victim, forced the group out of both pedicabs and refused to take them any farther.

A physical altercation followed. Jones claimed one of the victim's friends punched him in the back of the head. He then retrieved his pistol and fired, alleging the 23-year-old approached him quickly.

The victim later died at a hospital.

Jones remained at the scene and called 911. At the time, detectives investigated his claim of self-defense and consulted with the District Attorney's Office about possible charges.

Jones, of White House, is now jailed on a $25,000 bond.