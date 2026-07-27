Nashville Police arrest suspect accused of multiple burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A serial burglary suspect was arrested in Nashville on Sunday morning.

Cody Campbell, 34, was arrested at Wild Beaver Saloon on Commerce Street while in possession of $310 in rolled coins and burglary tools, police say.

According to a release, Campbell was identified as a suspect in four other burglaries throughout Nashville during July. Video footage found Campbell to be a suspect for burglaries at Mike's Ice Cream on 2nd Avenue North, Crema on 15 Hermitage Avenue, Bourbon Street Blues on Printers Alley and The Lounge on 2nd Avenue North.

Campbell is charged with five counts of burglary, five counts of vandalism, four counts of theft of property and possession of burglary tools. He is jailed on $71,000 bond.