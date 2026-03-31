Nashville Police Department’s first Black sergeant dies at 92, leaving legacy of service and mentorship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The community is honoring the life and legacy of Major Bobbie Hill, a trailblazer within the Metro Nashville Police Department and a mentor to many beyond the badge.

Hill, 92, died over the weekend. He joined MNPD in 1959 during the Civil Rights era and went on to break barrier after barrier.

He became the department’s first Black sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major.

But many who knew him said his greatest impact wasn’t just in law enforcement—it was in the lives he helped change.

Tawanda Murray has known Hill for nearly three decades.

Murray first met Hill during her own journey into recovery, at a time when she was working to get sober. She said his personal story and the work he had done on himself created an immediate connection.

“He had some issues in recovery, and he took the time and dedication to invest in himself and that investment drew all of us into his life,” she explained.

That connection grew into a lasting relationship rooted in mentorship, encouragement and shared experiences. Murray remembers celebrating his 90th birthday surrounded by both family and members of the recovery community.

Hill’s legacy in Nashville policing is historic. He joined the force a year before the Nashville sit-ins, navigating a deeply divided time in the city’s history.

“Black people saying you’re turning on us, and white people saying you don’t belong here, but he knew his place,” Murray said. “He knew his place was to serve, so he was an excellent servant.”

She believes rise through the ranks helped pave the way for others

Hill retired from MNPD in 1990, but Murray said his commitment to service only deepened in the years that followed; especially in the recovery community.

His influence was so profound, Murray said, that it inspired her to start her own recovery business and she's carrying forward the same principles he lived by.

“He loved unconditionally. It didn’t matter how you were doing or what you’d done—he believed you could do your best. That was his belief,” she said.

Murray said she’s especially grateful for the time they shared just last week with Hill and his wife, Helen—who also made history as the city’s first Black meter maid.

“Before Barack and Michelle… it was Bobbie and Helen,” she said with a smile.

As the community reflects on his passing, Murray is holding onto the advice Hill once shared and they're words that have now become a guiding principle in her own life.

“Things happen like they’re supposed to. I get that today, but didn’t then. You can’t control what happens, but you can control how you respond to it,” she shared.

Now, she’s focused on continuing his legacy by pouring into others the same way he poured into her.

Hill was a Middle Tennessee native and grew up in Sparta, Tennessee.

The Metro Nashville Police Department also shared its condolences with his family.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy