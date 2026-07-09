Nashville police find baby in homeless encampment during welfare check

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A six-month-old is in DCS custody after the baby was found living in a homeless encampment.

The parents were there, too.

During a welfare check, Metro police arrested both on outstanding warrants.

The hope is to reunite the family, but Metro Councilmember Sheri Weiner tells me there was concern about the baby's safety in dangerous living conditions.

Councilmember Weiner says part of her job on the Metro Public Health and Safety Committee is to visit homeless encampments.

"We have to be mindful of child or adults that we want to go and try to offer support and provide public safety."

One week ago, Councilmember Weiner joined Metro Officer Ben Cantrell at an encampment in her Bellevue district.

It was sweltering, with a heat index of 105°F as they made their way down a trail through trash and debris, when something stopped them cold.

"We saw a changing table and also saw a stroller. I looked at the officer and said, 'There's a baby down here.'"

No one was around, but the next morning Officer Cantrell went back to look for the baby. He found the baby boy—and his parents.

The baby was hot—but appeared to be unharmed.

Both parents ended up being arrested. The mom was wanted for stealing change out of cars in Williamson County. The dad was arrested on outstanding warrants and resisting arrest.

It's unclear whether the family had any prior contact with social services.

Councilmember Weiner arrived on scene and stayed with the baby until a DCS caseworker arrived.

"I sat in Commander Proctor’s car and played babysitter for three hours."

The hope is the parents get help and the family is reunited in a safe place to live.

Homeless advocates say there are better ways to handle situations like this.

The mom's charges were minor.

There may be details we don't know—but it raises the question of whether she and the baby could have been connected with a social worker and given emergency housing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com