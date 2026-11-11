Nashville police officer arrested for DUI after showing up to work intoxicated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville police officer is facing charges after showing up to work Wednesday morning with signs of intoxication.

Police say Jordan Vrbas, 39, reported for duty at the Midtown Hills Precinct when his supervisors began to suspect he had been drinking.

They called in the department's Traffic Division to investigate. The officer handling the investigation said he could smell alcohol coming from Vrbas, who also showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.

A breath test showed his blood alcohol level was 0.11%, above Tennessee's legal driving limit of 0.08%.

Vrbas was arrested on charges of DUI and gun possession while under the influence.

He's been with MNPD for 11 years and was immediately stripped of his police authority.

The department's Office of Professional Accountability is also conducting a separate internal investigation.