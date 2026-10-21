Nashville Predators players take hockey to the streets, teaching young fans the game they love

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Learning a new sport can be intimidating, but it helps when the athletes you look up to are the ones doing the teaching.

Members of the Nashville Predators spent a Monday afternoon introducing some of the team's youngest fans to street hockey — no ice required.

"I know that some of my favorite memories as a kid were just getting outside and playing street hockey with my friends," said Alexander Kerfoot. "For them to kind of have that and maybe go home and introduce it to some of their friends, you never know what it could spark."

Kerfoot helped lead the session, keeping the focus on fun rather than fundamentals.

"We're not trying to teach them the X's and O's of hockey out here," Kerfoot said. "It's just trying to have a good experience, put a smile on their face, and maybe come back for more. I think that's what sports should be about at this age — just having those fun experiences and go from there."

The event was designed to be as accessible as possible for first-timers.

"To have something like this, where it's just easy for the first time for kids to come out — all you need is a couple of wooden sticks and a ball — and you can come out and play and see if the kid takes to it, see if they have fun with it," Kerfoot said.

Some of the kids had played hockey before. Others were picking up a stick for the very first time. Either way, players said just getting them on the pavement was the point.

"And a lot of these kids, some of them have played hockey before, some of them haven't," Kerfoot said. "But even just getting out and putting a stick in their hand, just getting them introduced to the game is always fun and it's something that we really look forward to."

Seven-year-old Ames had already put in a full day of school before showing up — and still managed to score three goals. When asked whether school or street hockey with the Predators was more fun, the answer came quickly.

"Street hockey with the Preds," Ames said.

Autographs and jersey signings rounded out the afternoon, giving young fans a memory to take home along with a new appreciation for the game.

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