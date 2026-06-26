Nashville prepares for Alan Jackson's grand finale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music legend Alan Jackson will take the stage for the final full-length concert of his touring career Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

The show, titled "Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale," marks the end of Jackson's "Last Call: One More for the Road" tour, which began in 2022. More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend the celebration of Jackson's decades-long career.

An all-star lineup of country artists is scheduled to join Jackson throughout the evening, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Lee Ann Womack. Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright and Carlisle Wright are also set to perform.

"We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that's in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives," Jackson said.

Jackson announced in May 2025 that he was retiring from touring.

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jackson has spent more than three decades as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Newnan, Georgia, native has sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide, released more than 60 singles, and recorded 35 No. 1 hits, including 26 that topped the Billboard country chart.

Throughout his career, Jackson has earned more than 150 major music industry awards during his career, including two Grammy Awards and 17 Country Music Association Awards.

A television special, "Alan Jackson: The Last Show," celebrating his career and featuring the concert, is scheduled to air on NBC later this year.

The concert will also benefit the CMT Research Foundation. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the foundation, with an additional $2 matched by a donor to support research for a cure for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Jackson revealed during a 2021 appearance on The Today Show that he had been diagnosed with the hereditary neurological disease.

The concert will be held Saturday, June 27, at Nissan Stadium, located at 1 Titans Way in Nashville.