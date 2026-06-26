Nashville Pride parade and festival set for Saturday with celebrities, live music, 240+ vendors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's annual Pride parade and festival return Saturday, bringing live music, more than 240 vendors, and multiple stages to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 8th Avenue. The festival follows from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

This year's entertainment lineup includes headliner Fancy Hagood, along with Michelle Branch and Joy Oladokun.

Brady Ruffin, Secretary of the Board of Directors for Nashville Pride, spoke ahead of Saturday's festivities about what attendees can expect from the parade and festival, the entertainment lineup, and what he would say to anyone on the fence about attending. Watch his live interview above to learn more.

Crews worked through Friday morning setting up stages and vendor areas in preparation for the festival.

More information about Nashville Pride events is available at nashvillepride.org.

Are you heading to Nashville Pride this Saturday? We want to hear from you. Watch our full live coverage from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and share your story with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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