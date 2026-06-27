Nashville Pride parade fills downtown streets with color and celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Pride brought thousands to downtown Nashville on Saturday for the annual parade, marking the final weekend of Pride Month.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Nashville on Saturday for the annual Pride parade, celebrating love, color and acceptance on the final weekend of Pride Month.

Overcast skies did little to dim the energy as rainbow-bright crowds filled downtown.

With Second Avenue now reopened, the parade had even more roadway, allowing the procession to make an additional turn through the city.

Olivia Hill, Nashville Councilmember At-Large says she's the first trans woman ever elected in Tennessee, marched in the parade and spoke to its significance.

"This is the reason why we need pride. This is the reason why we need to be out front. It's the reason why the trans people are out front."

Hill said many participants brought their families to the event.

"And so many of them have brought their families because I want people to see what a family unit looks like together of what it's like to support their trans folks."

The parade drew both locals and visitors, including one couple marking a milestone.

"We're celebrating our 21st anniversary."

For many, the day was about more than a parade.

"I mean, what I just want is to be out amongst people, right? It's great that we're being able to kind of come out and commune with the community. And also just like, it's just fun."

One attendee summed up the spirit of the day.

"And the biggest thing to me is love is love and that's what it comes down to. So if we all just could love one another and get along."

The founders of the Lipstick Lounge served as this year's Grand Marshals.

The Nashville Pride festival continues at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park until 8 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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