NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC finished this season with the best win/loss record in Major League Soccer, earning the team a special trophy — and with it, a unique tradition that puts the hardware in the hands of fans.

The Supporters Shield is awarded each season to the MLS team with the best regular season record. But unlike most professional sports trophies, it belongs to the supporters, not the players.

Jason Petty is a member of the Assembly, a Nashville SC supporters club.

"This year kind of exceeded my expectations," Petty said.

Petty was in the stands, in the pouring rain, when the Shield made its way onto the field.

"It was very, very exciting time," Petty said.

Now, he and fellow Assembly member Noah Klibonoff are among the fans tasked with keeping the trophy's tradition alive — serving as caretakers of the Shield on behalf of the fanbase.

"Us the fans that are the caretakers as opposed to, you know, the players taking," Petty said.

The responsibility is shared across multiple supporter groups.

"Kind of share that amongst the seven groups and we kind of coordinate around each other so that everybody can get their time with it because it's for everyone," Klibonoff said.

Etched into the Shield is the history of every team that has won it. Nashville SC's entry is now among them.

"We are right here — 2026 Nashville Soccer Club," Klibonoff said.

The trophy travels in a black case and will pass through the hands of hundreds of fans. Klibonoff described the weight of that responsibility.

"A huge honor to have it and with that honor comes a lot of responsibility and it comes with a lot of trust as well," Klibonoff said.

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