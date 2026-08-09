Nashville shoppers turn to local farmers amid salmonella, Cyclospora food safety scares

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recent food recalls are changing where some Nashville shoppers buy their produce.

The FDA issued a warning about possible Salmonella contamination in jalapeños and meat products containing jalapeños. It follows a recent Cyclospora outbreak linked to lettuce that sickened hundreds.

For some shoppers, the constant stream of recalls changed where they turn for fresh produce. Billie Austin, from rural Tennessee, said she threw out jalapeños she recently bought at the store because she was too scared to use them. She was among several customers at the Nashville Farmers Market who said they are now seeking out local growers.

"I feel like it is good food and it's better food for you when you get it on the market than buying it in the store," Austin said. "Because they're always getting recalls in the grocery store."

Local farmers said they have noticed more customers asking about the safety of their produce. Troy Smiley from Smiley's Farm in Ridgetop, Tennessee has been selling at farmers markets for years. He said the recent outbreak isn't surprising and believes the problem comes from how mass-produced food is processed and shipped across the country.

"That should be one of your most important things you think about is your food, and where your food's supplied," Smiley said.

He said the increased attention from customers is a shift he welcomes.

"But now the people are paying attention a little more to what they're eating," Smiley said.

Smiley said his jalapeños are picked fresh and sold within 20 miles of where they're grown. He also noted that lettuce is not currently in season locally, which may make it harder for shoppers to find locally grown options.

Are recent food recalls changing where you shop for produce? We want to hear from you. Watch the full report above to see what Nashville shoppers and local farmers are saying — and reach out to reporter Eric Pointer directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to share your experience or tips on this story.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.