Nashville teen in custody after police say he stole a fire brush truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A troubled teen will soon face charges after stealing a fire truck from a Nashville Fire Station Thursday night.

It happened at Nashville Fire Station 35 on Hobson Pike.

The 14-year-old showed up to the station, told firefighters he was going to kill himself, and then set off the fire alarm.

Then he took off in a stolen brush truck.

As he drove off, he hit an MNPD patrol car that was responding to the scene.

He led officers on a chase along Murfreesboro Pike.

Police used multiple spike strips to stop the truck on Murfreesboro Pike near the Una Antioch Pike intersection after it lost a tire and hit two other vehicles.

Police also said during the chase a scooter rider was able to jump off before the truck hit their scooter.

A total of 3 adults were taken to the hospital with minor injuries they got during the crashes.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody, and police took him to the hospital to get checked out.

Police say charges are forthcoming.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.