Nashville tenants face repeated sewage flooding as property management struggles to fix plumbing issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 69-year-old tenant at 120 Oakley in Nashville is dealing with repeated sewage flooding in her apartment, an ongoing issue that is forcing multiple neighbors to move.

Valerie Pointer says her home is making her sick. The apartment is loud, wet, and smells of sewage.

"When I opened the door, it knocked me down it was so strong. It was the strongest ever," Valerie Pointer said about this week's flood.

First thing Friday, a cleaning and restoration service brought more fans to her apartment to dry out areas that had been flooded with sewage for days. Pointer said this is not the first time it has happened.

"I'm thinking they're going to fix it. They said they fixed it. Codes then let them go. Closed the case. It's fixed. Two or three months later, another flood," Pointer said.

Records from Metro Codes show inspectors have visited the property four times since Pointer moved there in August 2024. At each inspection, Codes cited multiple violations, finding unclean or unsanitary interiors and plumbing that was not in working order.

A receipt from November shows Elmington Property Management paid a plumbing company $2,450 to flush clogged cleanouts at three different buildings. The company also sent a letter to tenants regarding what they flush down the drains.

Pointer said management also sent tenants a letter about flushing tissues and paper towels.

She said she is doing her part and just wants the plumbing fixed permanently.

"This is not a toilet tissue issue, it's not. Fix your pipes!" Pointer said.

After I began asking questions, Pointer heard from the leasing office about possibly moving to another property managed by the same company.

In a statement, Elmington Property Management said crews have completed "emergency extraction in all impacted units," and that management is working directly with residents to provide temporary homes.

"Damage to one of our drainage lines impacted a portion of the property. Our team responded immediately and is actively working to complete repairs while providing support to affected residents.



Crews have been on site addressing the situation and have completed emergency extraction in all impacted units.



Our management team is working directly with residents to provide temporary accommodations and assistance as needed while repairs are underway.



We apologize for the disruption and appreciate our residents’ patience as we work to resolve the issue." 120 Oakley spokesperson

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