Nashville to test tornado warning sirens Saturday during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s monthly Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System test will take place as scheduled at noon Saturday, June 6, as CMA Fest continues downtown.

Officials said CMA Fest attendees may hear the siren test and should not be alarmed.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management tests the city’s Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System on the first Saturday of every month at noon.

OEM said the test would only be canceled if there is a weather-related issue. As of Friday, the forecast indicated the test could proceed as planned.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to download the CMA Connect app and enable notifications for the latest updates and emergency information.