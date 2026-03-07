Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Nashville tourism is up, but international visits have dropped

Canadians, specifically, have shown a 20% decrease in visits to Music City
broadway
WTVF
Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee
broadway
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A city meeting this week revealed Nashville tourism is up, but visitation from outside the U.S. has dropped.

During a recent Metro Nashville Tourism and Convention Commission meeting, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp (NCVC) said there's been a slight uptick in visitors.

However, that's not the case when it comes to international tourists. The NCVC reported to the commission that international visitors have dropped 13%.

Visitation for Canadians, which make up nearly half the city's international tourists, is down 20%.

A spokesperson for NCVC confirmed geopolitical issues, like tariffs and other political tensions, may be among the reasons why.

The drop is something to note, but it's an overall small impact. NCVC reported a healthy 17 million tourists in 2025.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

Nashville’s Jefferson Street Sound Museum named stop on U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.