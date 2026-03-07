Nashville tourism is up, but international visits have dropped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A city meeting this week revealed Nashville tourism is up, but visitation from outside the U.S. has dropped.

During a recent Metro Nashville Tourism and Convention Commission meeting, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp (NCVC) said there's been a slight uptick in visitors.

However, that's not the case when it comes to international tourists. The NCVC reported to the commission that international visitors have dropped 13%.

Visitation for Canadians, which make up nearly half the city's international tourists, is down 20%.

A spokesperson for NCVC confirmed geopolitical issues, like tariffs and other political tensions, may be among the reasons why.

The drop is something to note, but it's an overall small impact. NCVC reported a healthy 17 million tourists in 2025.

