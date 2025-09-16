Nashville travelers faced hours of gridlock going to and from the airport Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you had to go to the airport yesterday, you likely were sitting in traffic for hours.

And dozens of you shared your frustrations to us on social media, on the phone, and by email.

Sunday is usually the bigger travel day at the airport, but on Monday travelers were stuck in gridlock for hours. We started hearing from them around 1 pm and the backup didn't clear out til closer to 11 p.m.

In the middle of it, a crash made things worse, that happened on Terminal Drive, and forced backup to spill out on the interstate.

This is what it looked like around 4 p.m. yesterday.

One woman called us and said her daugher had been waiting at the airport for close to three hours after arriving and couldn't get a rideshare to pick her up.

Another person contacted us, saying hundreds of people were just waiting there, stuck.

The Nashville Airport announced that traffic returned to normal around 11 p.m., calling yesterday an "unexpected traffic event."

The airport said in a statement, "Our Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority leadership team will conduct an after-action review to identify root causes, lessons learned and develop a corrective action to prevent this from occuring again."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at rebecca.schleicher@newschannel5.com