NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman is facing multiple charges after police say she crashed her SUV into the back of a marked patrol vehicle on Interstate 24 early Thursday morning, injuring two officers.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the patrol vehicle was blocking the far right lane of I-24 East at the Briley Parkway exit following an earlier crash. Its blue emergency lights were activated when the SUV struck it.

Two South Precinct officers inside the patrol vehicle suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police identified the SUV driver as Heather Johnson, 46, of Nashville. She was not injured.

Officers reported that Johnson was unsteady on her feet and had a strong odor of alcohol. Police also found an open alcoholic beverage container beneath the SUV's front passenger seat.

Johnson refused to perform standard field sobriety tests, according to police.

She is charged with second-offense driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and an implied consent violation.

Police said Johnson has a previous DUI conviction in Sumner County.

Johnson is free on a $54,500 bond.