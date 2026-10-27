Nashville woman dies after hit-and-run crash; charges against driver expected to be upgraded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 59-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in North Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Andrea Orr was struck around 5:50 p.m. while crossing at the intersection of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard and Buchanan Street.

Police say the driver, identified as 19-year-old Danielle McKell, left the scene after she and others nearby moved Orr to the sidewalk.

Officers were flagged down around 10:40 p.m., nearly five hours after the crash. Orr was then taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, where she later died.

Investigators identified McKell as the driver on Monday.

She has been issued two citations for leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, resulting in serious injury.

Police say those charges are expected to be upgraded following discussions with the Davidson County District Attorney's Office.