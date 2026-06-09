Nashville woman hospitalized after reported dog attack inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 47-year-old Nashville woman is hospitalized and recovering from emergency surgery after police said she was attacked by five dogs inside her McKennie Avenue home Monday night.

According to Metro police, a neighbor called 911 just before midnight after hearing the victim screaming for help.

When East Precinct officers arrived, police said they kicked in the front door and found the victim bloodied and lying motionless on the kitchen floor, with the dogs on and around her.

“Upon arrival, officers observed an injured adult woman still being attacked by multiple dogs and were forced to discharge their firearms to stop the attack,” Captain Joshua Lefler with the Metro Nashville Police Department said. “The dogs, unfortunately, did not survive.”

Police said three officers fired their service pistols in defense of the victim and to protect themselves. All five dogs were fatally wounded.

A sixth dog, which police said was in a bedroom and gated away from the kitchen area, was not injured and was placed into the custody of Metro Animal Control.

Officers immediately began rendering emergency medical care to the victim. She was taken to Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said the woman had acquired the dogs from an animal rescue organization.