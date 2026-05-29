Nashville woman says rising costs make it harder for domestic violence victims to leave abusers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One in 4 women in the United States will face domestic violence in their lifetime. For many, leaving feels impossible — especially when money is tight.

A Nashville woman is sharing her story to help others who feel stuck and don't know where to start.

Rusty Burdge owns Choice Property Restoration, a company that restores homes and properties impacted by mold, fire and water damage.

Business has been busy since January's ice storm. But before she was rebuilding homes, she was rebuilding her own life.

"You know, everybody saw me as this really strong, tough... which I was, in other parts of my life,” Burdge said. “That's the secret shame, you know, that you don't tell people about."

For years, Burdge was abused by her ex-husband. She says it started small and kept getting worse.

"Until it became one day where I was looking up at him while I was bent over the kitchen table with his hands on my throat and my children watching. And that's when I said, 'What am I doing here?'" Burdge said.

The mother of three young children began planning her escape. But leaving wasn't simple — particularly when it came to finances.

"Because the financial part is a big piece of it, and unless you know how to get resources... I made a dollar an hour, too much to get food stamps. But I couldn't afford to take care of three kids and myself and just have the job that I had," Burdge said.

The rising cost of living is making it even harder for victims to leave.

Dr. Julio Rivas, a professor of economics and finance at Lipscomb University, says survivors need at least $4,000 to $5,000 just to start fresh — money most Americans don't have readily available.

Rivas noted that most Americans can't afford a $1,000 emergency.

And saving money in an abusive relationship takes time and often secrecy.

"What people don't realize is, your abusers often systematically take away from you beforehand, and they make it look like that's not what they're doing," Burdge said.

Burdge stashed cash at her part-time job, hiding it in a desk drawer rather than a bank account.

"I took a drawer in the office, and I had to start putting money there. I couldn't even put it in a bank because he would have known or found a statement," Burdge said.

Eventually, she found a way out and landed a job, as well as shelter through YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Nearly 20 years later, she sits on the organization's board, hoping her story reaches women in the situation she once faced.

"And now I'm a family of 15 kids, a husband, and a company that is thriving, and I could not be more grateful," Burdge said.

She often reflects on words her father, who helped start her business, shared with her.

"So, my dad was a contractor, and he would always remind me I was exactly where I needed to be," Burdge said.

Now, she restores homes and helps restore people.

"It's an honor for me to be able to do that for them and let those women know that are in my seat, that this is where you get to end up, not there," Burdge said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available.

The YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee is the largest provider of emergency shelter and services for domestic violence survivors in the state of Tennessee. They serve women, families, and offer emergency pet shelter.

Crisis Help Line: 1-800-334-4628

Crisis Text Line: 615-983-5170

This story was reported on-air by Eugene Daniel and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.