Nashville woman takes on male-dominated sport of sumo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For centuries, sumo wrestling has kept women out of the ring. But in Nashville, sumo is breaking tradition — opening the sport to women and children willing to step onto the mat.

For Brianna Lauderdale, what began as curiosity has turned into something much bigger. And now, she’s stepping into the ring against some of the top sumo competitors in the nation.

Photojournalist Angie Dones tells us her story.