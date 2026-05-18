Nashville works to restore Jefferson Street corridor's cultural legacy after I-40 divided North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For generations, Jefferson Street was the heartbeat of Black culture, music and business in North Nashville.

From the 1860s through the mid-20th century, the corridor served as a thriving cultural and economic hub, home to legendary entertainment venues, locally owned businesses and institutions such as Fisk University, Meharry Medical College and Tennessee State University.

That changed in the 1960s, when the construction of Interstate 40 cut directly through North Nashville, displacing families, shutting down businesses and forever changing one of Nashville's most historic corridors.

Now, decades later, city leaders are working to reconnect what was lost.

A draft Jefferson Street Corridor Study proposes transforming the roadway from a corridor designed primarily for cars into one built around people.

The plan includes ideas such as safer intersections, wider sidewalks, improved pedestrian crossings, more trees, public gathering spaces and possible bike and pedestrian bridges intended to reconnect neighborhoods divided by the interstate.

The study divides Jefferson Street into 5 subdistricts: Entertainment, University, Arts, Business and Gateway to Heritage. Each district reflects a different part of Jefferson Street's history and future potential.

North Nashville neighbor Tamiko Grimes, who said she has lived in the area for more than 50 years, believes the corridor has continued to improve.

"I've been here 50 years plus, and I've seen it from then to now, and I can tell you it's improving," Grimes said.

Grimes said she would like to see additional investment, including better lighting and more businesses.

"I would like to see more lighting. It's extremely dark with three universities," she said.

She also hopes the street can regain some of the energy it once had.

"My father and mother grew up coming up on Jefferson Street when it had all the clubs and entertainment," Grimes said. "I would like to see more businesses come back."

City planners add the vision is about more than redesigning a roadway. The goal is to reconnect neighborhoods, support local businesses and preserve the culture and legacy that have defined Jefferson Street for generations.

A community conversation exploring Jefferson Street's past, present opportunities and future challenges is scheduled for Monday, May 18, that Pleasant Green Baptist Church, located at 1410 Jefferson Street. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Panelists include Lorenzo Washington of the Jefferson Street Sound Museum and representatives from Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company.

Residents can also share feedback online through the Jefferson Street Corridor Study.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.