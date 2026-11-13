Nashville's 8th annual Stuff The Truck toy drive collects gifts for Metro Police Christmas charity baskets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 8th annual Stuff The Truck toy drive is underway in Nashville and already collecting donations. The toys gathered will go toward the Metro Police Christmas Charities' annual Christmas basket giveaway.

Stuff The Truck is asking people to donate gifts for all ages. One of the drive's donation sites is Live Oak, located near Music Row, where donations have already started coming in. Additional drop-off sites include Buddy Allen Carpet and the Metro PD Community Credit Union.

WATCH: Stuff The Truck toy drive underway to fill Metro Police Christmas baskets

Stuff The Truck organizer on Nashville's 8th annual toy drive and Dec. 4 event

The effort is building toward a culminating event. The Stuff The Truck event will take place Dec. 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Cowan room at Top Golf. Organizers ask that attendees bring a new, unwrapped toy or a $30 donation for entry.

Metro Police Christmas Charities

Curious what's already piling up at the donation sites? Watch the full report to see the gifts rolling in near Music Row, and learn exactly which toys organizers need most this season. Have a donation site or a story to share about Metro Police Christmas Charities? Reach out to me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.