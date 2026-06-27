Nashville's affordable housing milestone: MDHA PILOT program marks 10 years and 11,000 units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's dream of affordable housing is becoming a reality for thousands of families — thanks to a decade-long effort by the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.

MDHA is marking the 10-year anniversary of its Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, program, which has helped create more than 11,200 affordable apartments across Davidson County since 2016.

For Katrina Horton, the program made all the difference.

"Honestly, ... probably still at home with my mama or probably on the street somewhere," Horton said.

Without affordable housing, that's where she feared her family might have ended up. Today, her children have a home to grow up in.

"This is a three-bedroom, two baths…the kids are on one side…I'm lucky enough to have my personal bathroom…it's so funny hearing them argue over whose bathroom," Horton said.

Horton lives at Paddock at Grandview off Trinity Lane — the first new development built through the PILOT program.

Its groundbreaking was held in June 2016, when leaders gathered with shovels in hand on what was then an empty piece of land, hoping the development would become part of the solution to Nashville's growing housing crisis.

Ten years later, those promises have turned into homes — 240 of them at Paddock at Grandview alone.

"It's a win-win for everybody if you ask me.I think we need more affordable housing. Not just for us as single mothers, but just in general," said Horton.

Across Davidson County, there are now 55 PILOT developments consisting of 11,299 units. Of those, 7,876 units were newly constructed and 3,511 were rehabilitated. As of June 2026, 290 new affordable units are under construction in PILOT-supported developments. Nearly 75% of the apartments approved through the program are new construction.

Jamie Berry with MDHA said the tax incentive helps developers build affordable housing that otherwise may not make financial sense.

"There are more than 50 properties throughout the city that have received a low-income housing tax credit and a PILOT," Berry said.

The PILOT program works by providing 10 years of property tax relief to developers who have been awarded a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. Those financial incentives encourage developers to expand the supply of affordable multi-family housing through new construction and substantial rehabilitation.

In June 2024, Metro Council approved an increase in the annual property tax abatement capacity from $2.5 million to $5 million — allowing MDHA to support additional affordable housing developments each year.

MDHA President and CEO Dr. Troy D. White called the anniversary a significant milestone.

Berry said the milestone is worth celebrating, but the work is far from over.

"We see the increase in need. And, you know, that's why we know that we have to work together with our partners, with the city, to make sure that we are doing everything we can to push forward that need for affordable housing," Berry said.

Those without an MDHA voucher can rent a one-bedroom at Paddock at Grandview for just over $1,230 a month, while a three-bedroom runs $1,710.

For Horton, affordable housing isn't just a place to live — it's the foundation for what comes next.

"One of my future goals is I hope to within five to seven years is to be buying a house, in addition to taking advantage of some of the other programs MDHA has to offer," Horton said.

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