Nashville's Belcourt Theater opens its doors early once a month for Metro Parks' disABILITIES Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Once a month, the Belcourt Theater in Nashville opens its doors early for its friends from Metro Parks' disABILITIES Program.

The screenings give participants the chance to experience a film before the theater opens to the public.

"When they come to the Belcourt, they're able to experience a film before we open to the public, so it's just for them," said Jessica Breanne with the Belcourt Theater.

The tradition has been going on for at least a dozen years. Breanne say the recurring visits have helped build meaningful connections between theater employees, Metro Parks participants, and their caregivers — making the theater a familiar and comforting place.

The experience is also tailored to make moviegoing more accessible and comfortable.

"We have the lights up about halfway so anyone that's got any sensitivities – at a normal screening, it's too dark for them and the lights and the flashing is a bit too much so when they get to come here, the lights are up just a bit," Breanne said.

Participants don't just watch the movie — some take center stage before it begins.

"I like coming to the Belcourt to do the introductions to the movies," said Billy, who was dressed for the occasion in a Belcourt Theater t-shirt.

Billy and some of his friends step up to the front of the theater to share details about the film before it starts.

This event is free for the attendees.

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