NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's biggest parklet yet is being unveiled Saturday on Jefferson Street, where the Civic Design Center is converting six full parking spaces outside Kingdom Cafe into a landscaped public community space.

The project features trees, seating, shade, and a ground mural — the most ambitious parklet the Civic Design Center has undertaken.

WATCH: Nashville's biggest parklet yet is being unveiled along Jefferson Street

Nashville unveils its biggest parklet yet on Jefferson Street

A PARK(ing) Day block party celebration is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kingdom Cafe, located at 2610 Jefferson St. in Nashville. More information about the event is available at the PARK(ing) Day Block Party: Nashville event page.

Parklets repurpose former on-street parking spots into small public spaces for pedestrians and the surrounding community.

The new Jefferson Street parklet is the largest of three existing parklets across Nashville. The others are located outside the Wilburn Street Tavern in East Nashville and the Bagelshop in Donelson. The Civic Design Center also created a parklet outside the Cupcake Collection in Germantown in 2025.

Want to see Nashville's most ambitious parklet transformation up close? Watch our video to get a full look at the six-space conversion on Jefferson Street — and tell us what you think about turning parking spaces into public green spaces in your neighborhood. We want to hear from you! Reach out to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.