Nashville's Bordeaux neighborhood turns final day of early voting into a lively community celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee voters had one final chance to cast their ballots during early voting, and in one Nashville neighborhood, the turnout felt more like a celebration than a civic duty.

More than 19,000 people voted on Thursday, Oct. 29, including 1,804 at the Bordeaux Library.

In total, nearly 145,000 Davidson County residents have cast ballots during the early voting period.

In Bordeaux, it was a party at the polls, with music, food, a packed parking lot and plenty of people waiting in line to cast their ballots.

At the Bordeaux Library, the turnout was hard to miss. A DJ was spinning, Tasty J's food truck was serving up free food, and neighbors were coming together — all while making sure their voices were heard.

For Jayla, this election is about more than just showing up. It's about recognizing how the decisions made by elected leaders affect everyday life.

"I think in my generation, some of us are not really familiar with the actual things that's going on politically in the world. So, I think for my age, I really want to get it out there. Like, come on, do your research, vote," Jayla Gosey said.

"Now that we're adults, we have bills to pay, we have cars, we see that with those gas prices rising and all those things. So it's very important that we vote," Gosey said.

While Jayla is already exercising that right, 17-year-old Logan Jackson is watching — and getting ready for her turn.

"I feel like it's very important for parental figures to show voting, it's very important that we exercise our amendments and do what's right for our community and to vote," Jackson said.

Jackson says seeing the turnout firsthand made an impression — especially with so many people showing up to participate.

"They had people out here playing music. It's very fun. There's people lining up talking about party voting. Yes, I was very happy to see this.

Made me excited to come and help my mom vote," Jackson said.

This election will help determine Tennessee's next governor, congressional and state representatives, along with decisions on several constitutional amendments.

For voters in Bordeaux, the message was simple: don't take the opportunity for granted.

"Don't sit it out. Vote. Your life matters. Our life matters. And the more people that we have on board, the faster that we can get things, you know, up and running. Good, that good," one voter said.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd. Polls will be open across Tennessee, and voters should check their designated polling location and hours before heading out.

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