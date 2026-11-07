Nashville's Choose How You Move marks 2-year anniversary with a new online tool to track projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Choose How You Move initiative is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a new online upgrade.

The voter-approved transportation improvement program has made progress with streets, sidewalks and public transit over those two years, but still has more to go.

To mark the anniversary, the program launched a new website to track what it has done with that more than $100 million investment. This website is a good tool to see just what the program has accomplished.

WATCH: Nashville launches new website to track Choose How You Move projects

Nashville's Choose How You Move turns 2 with new project-tracking website

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell says the program has so far expanded transit service and seen ridership growth in the double digits. He also says there are 70 projects for sidewalks either completed or planned, including new ones near Geodis Park for fans to use to get to the park.

The program started a new transit security division in partnership with Metro Nashville Police. There are also 200 intersections in the process of being upgraded, like the work done on Murfreesboro Pike and Lebanon Pike.

"In those two years, we have been able to turn around and invest hundreds of millions of dollars in sidewalks, signals, service and safety. We did want to have a centralized resource so you can visit Nashville dot gov slash choose how you move and get all of the up to date information there every single month," O'Connell said.

The website has updates on sidewalks that are under construction or completed, intersections getting new traffic signal updates, and more.

"We put updates there about sidewalks that are under construction or completed, signalized intersections that are getting upgrades, transit service improvements, neighborhood scale impact. So, important online resource for the program," O'Connell said.

There's also a map on the website where residents can see projects near them and filter the different projects and locations.

Curious whether a sidewalk, signal or transit upgrade is coming to your street? Watch the full report to see how the new Choose How You Move map works, and tell me what project you want tracked in your neighborhood by emailing me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.