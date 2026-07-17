Nashville's Christmas Village launches Christmas in July deal — 65th annual event tickets on sale now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Christmas Village is offering early bird tickets at a discounted price as part of a "Christmas in July" promotion running through July 31.

Tickets for the 65th annual Christmas Village are available now at a promotional price of $12. After July 31, the price increases to $15. Children 9 and under are admitted free.

The four-day event runs Thursday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Fairgrounds in Nashville. Organizers expect more than 30,000 visitors to browse goods from more than 250 merchants from across the country.

The event is organized entirely by volunteers.

Since its founding, Christmas Village has raised more than $15.5 million for charitable causes. Proceeds benefit the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center, which includes the Department of Hearing and Speech Sciences and the Pi Beta Phi Rehabilitation Institute. The center provides outpatient rehabilitation for patients recovering from traumatic brain injuries, stroke, spinal cord injuries, and progressive neurological disorders.

Funds also support Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts, which empowers communities through creativity and arts education, as well as other regional Pi Beta Phi philanthropies.

Santa will be on-site for photos, and additional family activities are planned throughout the event.

Tickets and additional event information are available at ChristmasVillage.org.

Are you a fan of Nashville's Christmas Village? Have you been before, or is this your first year planning to go? We want to hear your holiday shopping stories and what makes this tradition special to you. Watch the full story at the top of this page and share your thoughts with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.