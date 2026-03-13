Nashville's Irish Network to host St. Patrick's Day parade and festival in Five Points Saturday

Irish Network Nashville is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday in the Five Points neighborhood of East Nashville — and this year, the celebration is expanding to include a festival.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. in Five Points. And the festival goes until 5 p.m.

Here is the parade route.

🍀 Irish Network Nashville brings its St. Patrick's Day parade AND a new festival to Five Points this Saturday! Parade starts at 10 a.m. Take a look at the route! #NashvilleSPD #FivePoints #IrishNashville pic.twitter.com/yxNi3MPq7F — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) March 13, 2026

The festival will be held at Irish Village at Beyond The Edge, with a VIP section at Boston Commons.

Are you planning to head out to Five Points this Saturday for the St. Patrick's Day parade and festival? We want to hear from you. Share your photos, your plans, and your thoughts with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com — and watch our full live report for a preview of what to expect at this year's celebration.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.