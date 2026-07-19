Nashville's John Lewis Memorial March honors civil rights legacy and calls to protect voting rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds are expected to gather in Nashville Saturday for the fifth consecutive John Lewis Memorial March, honoring the late congressman's legacy while calling attention to what organizers describe as growing threats to voting rights across the country.

The march begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Jefferson Street, in front of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, before proceeding to the Ryman Auditorium.

The morning opens with music from Nashville's Will Davenport, followed by remarks from Rev. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. Keynote speaker Odessa Keller will address the crowd at the Ryman Auditorium.

March committee member Phyllis Qualls said the event carries special significance this year as voting access faces new challenges nationwide.

"It is very special now... as voting rights are being re-examined, stricken down, people are barriers are being put up, old ways are being brushed off and brought back... it's not just for minorities, it's not just for blacks or brown people, it's for everybody," Qualls said.

Qualls said the march also celebrates the broader civil rights movement and the icons who shaped it — including Lewis himself, whose connection to Nashville runs deep.

Lewis first came to the city as a 17-year-old student at American Baptist College, and Nashville became the launching pad for his lifelong fight for civil rights.

"The boy from Troy, who came to American Baptist College as a 17 year old... he left his mark on the world wherever he went... starting from Troy, southern town in Alabama, coming to American Baptist College here in Nashville, going to Atlanta, becoming a congressman, and then going to Washington DC," Qualls said.

Qualls said Lewis's journey from a small-town Alabama teenager to a world leader demonstrates the power of standing up for one's beliefs.

A youth symposium held Friday, July 17, kicked off the memorial weekend. The march is open to everyone who wants to honor Lewis's legacy.

The fight for voting rights is at the heart of John Lewis's legacy — and Saturday's march brings that fight to the streets of Nashville. Watch the full report to hear directly from march organizers about what's at stake for voters across the country, and share your thoughts on voting rights with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.