Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! celebration goes all out for America's 250th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration is gearing up for one of its biggest Independence Day events ever, with two days of free, family-friendly programming planned for America's 250th birthday.

Organizers announced new details for the event, which will feature more than 30 local artists performing across seven stages before a nationally televised concert on July 4.

The celebration will culminate with the largest fireworks and drone show in Nashville history, featuring 1,000 drones and the city's biggest fireworks shells ever launched.

Deana Ivey, President & CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., said the event will offer something for everyone.

"I'm really looking forward to all the music. We have more music than we've ever had. We have 30 local artists, which will be great, and very diverse artists. We have everything from pop to rock to Latin to, of course, country. A little bit of everything."

Ivey said the programming will be spread across multiple stages over both days.

"It's going to be a great two days full of music, full of great fireworks, a lot of activities. We'll have two stages on the third and then five on the fourth."

Ivey highlighted the scale of this year's finale.

"The biggest fireworks show we've ever had and the largest drone show we've ever had. We added a thousand drones this year."

The celebration is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people downtown. Last year's event set a record with 365,000 attendees and generated nearly $24 million in direct visitor spending.

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