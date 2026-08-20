Nashville's Levy's Clothier, the oldest family-owned men's clothing business in the country, to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Levy's Clothier, a Green Hills clothing store that has been open since 1855, will permanently close in December, citing health issues and a lease renewal.

Levy's is the oldest family-owned men's clothing store in the United States. Zadoc Levy opened the original store on Market Street in Downtown Nashville before the store moved to its current location in 1978.

"When I look back at our history, I can't help but be proud," said David Levy, the fifth-generation owner of the store.

Levy's current sells luxury men's and women's apparel and accessories.

The store will keep its usual hours, Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., from now until the store shuts its doors in December.