Nashville’s Lightning 100 plans return of Live on the Green

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nashville Banner) — This story was originally published by the Nashville Banner. Sign up for their newsletter.

Lightning 100 is bringing back Live on the Green after several years off.

The local-favorite live music series held its last show in 2022 at Public Square Park.

It will return with a kickoff event on Oct. 18 at Ascend Amphitheater before a regular spring series. But it won't be entirely free as it had been.

In canceling the 2023 series, Lightning 100 management said that "the costs and demands of [putting on a free show] are too great for us to deliver the same quality experience that supporters of our festival have come to enjoy through the years." The event was funded by corporate underwriters and the sale of VIP packages.

The new series, co-produced with new Ascend operators Opry Entertainment Group/Ryman Hospitality, will have about 1,000 free tickets, with others in the $30 range. The kickoff event will be headlined by Live on the Green alumni Grace Potter and Guster. A waitlist for free tickets is open through Wednesday.

Opry took over management of the city-owned Ascend Amphitheater this year, after a decade under the management of concert giant Live Nation. Opry pledged $12 million in upgrades at the venue in addition to a renewed commitment to community events.

Live Nation has continued to book some of this year's shows at Ascend, including Tuesday's Jack Johnson concert.

This article first appeared on Nashville Banner and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.