Nashville's Metro Council to discuss Supreme Court ruling cutting its membership from 40 to 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Metro Council is set to discuss its response Friday afternoon to a state Supreme Court ruling that cuts its membership in half, a change impacting hundreds of thousands of people in Nashville.

A law passed in 2023 caps the size of city councils and county commissions at 20 members. Right now, Metro Council sits at 40 members.

The law never specifically named Metro Nashville, but critics say the council was targeted by the Tennessee legislature. Nashville operates one of the largest councils in the country and is the only local government impacted by this law.

Metro Nashville and a group of neighbors sued the state over the law, arguing it violated the Tennessee Constitution. The case made it all the way up to the state Supreme Court, which ultimately upheld the law.

The council is expected to consider its options and what it may do later Friday afternoon. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Metro Courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend.

Will your voice in local government be cut in half? See what Nashville's Metro Council decides and how it could reshape your neighborhood's representation — watch our full report and share your thoughts with me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.